HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Monday released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2022.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.3% in July. The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 3.5%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 2.1 percentage points below its July 2021 level and the national rate was down 1.9 percentage points over the year.
“The jobs report for July is a testament to Pennsylvania workers’ ability to bounce back from a crisis, provide for their families and contribute to a strong economy that benefits all of us,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “As the unemployment rate continues to steadily decline, job growth continues across the board in industries ranging from professional and business services to trade and transportation. This month marks the first time since June 2019 that we have had 4.3% unemployment.”
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was unchanged over the month. The employment count rose 12,000 (to 6,171,000) while resident unemployment declined 12,000 (to 275,000).
Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 31,000 over the month to 5,979,500 in July. Jobs increased from June in nine of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest volume gain in professional and business services (+11,000). Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 203,800 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Trade, transportation and utilities had the largest 12-month gain, adding 60,500 jobs. Three supersectors – trade, transportation and utilities; information; and professional and business services – were above their pre-pandemic job levels in July 2022.
From April 2020 through July 2022, Pennsylvania has recovered approximately 90% of jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic period.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following them on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.