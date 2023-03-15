HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) this week released its preliminary employment situation report for January.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was unchanged over the month at 4.3% in January. The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from December to 3.4%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.2 percentage points below its January 2022 level and the national rate was down 0.6 percentage points over the year.

