Three state representative want to update the law that created the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), saying changes have not been made since the organization was formed in 1982.
Rep. Curt Sonney, R-Erie, is proposing a bill that will give PASSHE’s Board of Governors and the Council of Trustees the authority create, expand or close an institution or college. The bill also will require institutions to collaborate and share some services.
PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein said in his annual address earlier this month he planned to give students access to any course taught by a state university even if they attend a smaller university.
Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton, is proposing financial and legal reforms that include affirmation of the system’s sovereign immunity status. House Bill 2172 will also prohibit the system from indemnifying third parties.
“The universities in the state’s system of higher education provide a needed service to our students,” Topper said. “However, the system faces systemic problems that must be fixed to ensure its viability.”
House Bill 2173 introduced by Rep. Meghan Schroeder, R-Bucks, would exempt student records and emails from the Right to Know law. The bill will also clarify the use of purchasing agreements.
PASSHE is in the second phase of a three-stage restructuring plan that began in 2016. The first phase addressed student success, university strengths and the systems governance/leadership structure. The system began Phase II in 2018. Phase II addresses strategic priorities that need legislative action.
The legislative package will ease regulatory and statutory restraints that are keeping PASSHE from keeping up with changes in higher education, the legislators said in a statement.
“By updating and modernizing Act 188, we will be giving PASSHE the tools it needs to ensure that our universities remain competitive in today’s everchanging higher education landscape,” Sonney said in a statement. “This bill package will update the law to permit PASSHE to better manage and optimize the system, which will better benefit our students.”
PASSHE’s board of governors voted to ask state lawmakers for $100 million more than its proposed budget. The money will be spread out over five years. Part of the money will be used to expand all university classes online.
Board Chair Cynthia Shapira proposed asking for $300 million, saying the $100 million was “not going to touch everything we need it to touch, and I don’t believe it includes a couple of other things that we have talked about in previous meetings.”
The bills are assigned to the House Education Committee.
