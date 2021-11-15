The Pennsylvania General Assembly has designated Monday, Nov. 15, as Pennsylvania Recycles Day. Pennsylvania Recycles Day is a collaboration with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to remind citizens that recycling is an easy and convenient way to make a positive difference on the environment.
“Nov. 15 is a good day to remember that recycling is the environmentally responsible thing to do,” said Tim O’Donnell, president of the Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association (PWIA). “Our industry offers the convenience of curbside collection for recyclables in the vast majority of our communities, making it as easy as possible to help keep Pennsylvania beautiful.”
Pennsylvania’s waste industry collects and processes the majority of residential and commercial recyclables in Pennsylvania and has invested more than $66 million in state-of-the-art recycling facilities, the latest equipment and technology, along with the employees who collect and process recyclables.
“It’s the everyday practice of recycling that will make the biggest difference,” continued O’Donnell. “What can be recycled at the local level may vary so it’s important to contact your municipality or service provider to understand what they can collect.”
PWIA is a founding member of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and collaborates annually with them to donate free disposal at participating landfills for Pick Up Pennsylvania.
Take a tour of a single-stream recycling facility and learn more about the waste and recycling industry’s innovation, investment and environmental stewardship at Recycling — Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association at pawasteindustries.org.
