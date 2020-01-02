Pennsylvania has the 21st lowest property taxes in the country, according to a new report.
The ranking is included in the Tax Foundation’s 2020 State Business Tax Climate Index. The property tax, including taxes on real and personal property, accounts for 16.6 percent of a state’s score in the index, and overall, Pennsylvania ranked No. 29.
The Keystone State bested several of its neighbors, including Maryland (No. 42), New York (No. 46) and New Jersey (No. 47). However, Ohio (No. 9) and West Virginia (No. 17) ranked higher.
Nationally, New Mexico topped the list, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom.
Property taxes look to be a hot-button issue in Pennsylvania in the next year.
State Sen. Mario Scavello, R-Scotrun, proposed legislation expanding on the Property Tax Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program. Scavello’s proposal “would provide for a property tax rebate of up to $5,000 for all seniors age 65 and older who have an annual household income of less than $60,000,” he said in a memo.
State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Luzerne, introduced HB2119, legislation he says would provide tax relief to Pennsylvania’s property taxpayers.
Under Pashinski’s proposal, school property taxpayers would see an $800 rebate, while renters would see a $50 refund. Pashinski plans to fund his initiative by increasing the personal income tax to 3.49 percent and the expansion of sales taxes to include additional “luxury items and services.”
“Property Tax Relief is needed in communities of all shapes and sizes across the commonwealth,” Pashinski said in a news release. “That’s why I am grateful and encouraged that my bill already has support from a bipartisan group of 18 representatives from urban and rural communities across Pennsylvania.”
A bipartisan workgroup of lawmakers worked since August to address school property taxes in the Keystone State. The group released a plan with five proposals to offer relief or to eliminate to property owners.
The workgroup’s plans range from more than $6 billion in relief for school property taxes to homestead school property tax rebates capped at $2,340 or $5,000.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania, like many other states, seized an opportunity to levy additional taxes on marketplace facilitators and remote sellers.
Within a year of a June 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, nearly every state had adopted new laws allowing them to levy takes on remote sellers that do not have a physical presence, according to the Tax Foundation. Pennsylvania has put in place remote seller and marketplace facilitator requirements effective July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.