Know a Pennsylvania farmer or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2020 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award.
Sand County Foundation presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 20 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation. In Pennsylvania, the $10,000 award is presented annually with Pennsylvania Farm Bureau and Heinz Endowments.
Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.
Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/PA-2020-CFN-1.24.2020.pdf
The application deadline date is Aug. 1, 2020. Applications can be emailed to award@sandcountyfoundation.org. If mailed, applications must be postmarked by Aug. 1, and mailed to: Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, c/o Joel Rotz, PO Box 8736, Camp Hill, PA 17001-8736.
Applications are reviewed by an independent panel of agricultural and conservation leaders.
“We believe the Leopold Conservation Award, and the outstanding leadership in agriculture that it recognizes, plays an important role in encouraging the continued growth of Pennsylvania’s sustainable agriculture movement,” said Andrew McElwaine, vice president of sustainability for Heinz Endowments.
“Farmers across Pennsylvania have voluntarily used their own money to install conservation practices on their land to enhance soil health and improve water quality. We are encouraging these enthusiastic stewards of the land to apply for the Leopold Conservation Award in 2020,” said Pennsylvania Farm Bureau president Rick Ebert. “Our farmers believe in the ethical standards supported by Aldo Leopold and embrace the notion that farmers can install and maintain conservation practices while running successful businesses.”
“Pennsylvania farmers have made great strides toward protecting our water, soil and land resources for future generations,” Pennsylvania Agriculture secretary Russell Redding said. “The Leopold Conservation Award honors those whose forward-thinking investments in a sustainable future serve as both a model for their peers and representative of the culture of stewardship among Pennsylvania farmers.”
“Leopold Conservation Award recipients are at the forefront of a movement by America’s farmers and ranchers to simultaneously achieve economic and environmental success,” said Kevin McAleese, Sand County Foundation president and chief executive officer.
The Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award is made possible through the generous support of platinum sponsor, Heinz Endowments, and the assistance and support of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Sand County Foundation, USDA NRCS, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts.
The Leopold Conservation will be presented at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January.
The 2019 Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award was presented earlier this year to Mt-Glen Farms, which is owned by Dean and Rebecca Jackson of Columbia Cross Roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.