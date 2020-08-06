HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced several new low-interest loan approvals through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) that will support the purchase of new technology and equipment; construct new warehouses, distribution facilities and business parks, and support the creation of new full-time jobs across the commonwealth.
“Now, more than ever, our business owners and developers need to be equipped with all available resources to grow their companies, create jobs and stimulate the local economy,” said Wolf. “The investments made today will help Pennsylvania businesses bounce back from this unprecedented global pandemic, put people back to work, and develop buildings and land parcels for productive use.”
In 2020, PIDA has approved $15,592,714 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $30,869,532 in private investment and supported 1,010 created and retained full-time jobs.
In Westmoreland County, Weaver Investments Inc., through Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, was approved for a 15-year, $2.25 million PIDA loan at a 0.75 percent reset rate, to construct a 100,000-square-foot warehouse/flex space multi-occupancy building with an additional 100,000 square feet of parking space. The project, expected to be completed in spring 2021, will be located on Lot 17 at 1400 Randall Court in Penn Township. Weaver Investments Inc. is a privately held family corporation specializing in the development and leasing of office and industrial space. The total project cost is $4.98 million, and 75% of the property will be leased to MedCare Equipment Company LLC, which provides a wide variety of medical supplies to health care facilities such as physicians’ offices and long-term, assisted living and personal care facilities.
