The lawmakers approved major changes allowing House members to vote from their respective district offices or from home.
Legislative in both parties were virtually silent over the weekend when word spread lawmakers would convene at the Capitol despite a semi-lockdown over the coronavirus concerns.
The rule changes permit budget negotiations and possibly voting final approval of a $36 billion spending plan by computer or teleconferencing according Michael Straub, a spokesperson for the House Republican Caucus.
The state Senate has scheduled a similar session for Tuesday, according to spokesperson Jennifer Kocklar.
It could not be determined when both chambers of Pennsylvania’s General Assembly would convene at the Capitol again as pandemic restrictions widen.
All Pennsylvania schools are closed for at least two weeks. State-owned liquor stores are also shut down.
Turnpike tolls will be paid by E-Z Pass or vehicle registration plate photography until further notice.
Gov. Tom Wolf has also urged a self-quarantine for those vulnerable to the disease. He also ordered a ban on family visits to inmates in state prisons.
The legislative rules changes will allow for state business to be done, but not in the usual way.
Several legislators have closed their district offices. Constituents are asked to phone or email their concerns rather than visit the offices.
State House Democratic Leader Frank Dermody, who represents the Tarentum-Arnold area of Westmoreland County, could not be reached over the weekend. However, a key aide apparently knew on Sunday why the Monday session was called.
A Senate Democratic spokesperson, Hugh Baird, formerly of Trafford, was also oblivious as to why lawmakers would convene despite an apparent empty legislative calendar.
While most of Pennsylvania is shutting down, state lawmakers will negotiate a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget and approve it before the midnight June 30 constitutional deadline.
Another pending issue is adjusting the state’s school year requirement of 180 instructional days. It is unknown just how long the school closures will last.
Lawmakers will deal with those issues by teleconferencing — a virtual legislative session.
No official estimate was provided on the re-opening of state liquor stores.
