HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations and local governments for the Keystone Historic Preservation Grant Program.

Grants support projects that identify, preserve, promote and protect historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania for both the benefit of the public and community revitalization. The grants receive funding from the Keystone Recreation, Park & Conservation Fund. A total of $2.5 million has been set aside for this program, increased from recent years due to continued popularity of the program.

