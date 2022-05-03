Pennsylvania FBLA raises money for Feeding Pennsylvania

Each year, the Pennsylvania Future Business Leaders of America (PA FBLA) selects a statewide nonprofit to focus efforts on fundraising, community service, and education. For their 2021-2022 State Project, they selected Feeding Pennsylvania – the statewide association of Feeding America food banks. Through the state project, “Bank on tomorrow by feeding the need today,” PA FBLA raised over $25,500. The donation will be distributed amongst Feeding Pennsylvania’s nine-member food banks who serve all 67 counties across the commonwealth through their 3,000 partner agencies.
“On behalf of our member food banks, Feeding Pennsylvania is incredibly grateful for the generous contribution from PA FBLA,” said Chief Executive Officer of Feeding Pennsylvania Jane Clements. “We are so inspired by the incredible efforts from the students. Their time and dedication put forth throughout this year will help to provide more access to fresh, nutritious food to Pennsylvanians facing hunger.”
In addition to the funds raised, PA FBLA chapters across the state lead fundraising events, volunteered, shared on social media, and even participated in Feeding Pennsylvania’s annual advocacy campaign, “Hear the PA Crunch,” to help promote hunger in their communities.
“Through this partnership, PA FBLA chapters have the ability to support this initiative, not only through donation, but through countless community service opportunities,” said Kristi Ryland, state adviser for PA FBLA. We are thrilled to support Feeding Pennsylvania and be able to assist Pennsylvania individuals and families struggling with hunger.”
In addition to the $25,517.40 donation, contributions will continue to be accepted from chapters until June 20, 2022. For more information on the partnership between PA FBLA and Feeding Pennsylvania, visit https://bit.ly/pa-fbla-21-22-state-project.
