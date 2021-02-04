HARRISBURG — By the end of Pennie’s inaugural open enrollment, nearly 338,000 Pennsylvanians enrolled in coverage — an increase of more than 5,000 compared to last year. More than 75,000 new customers enrolled in coverage through Pennie, a 9.7% year-over-year increase. Through the implementation of the new state-based marketplace and the premium savings realized through the Pennsylvania Reinsurance Program, the state has expanded access to quality health coverage, seamlessly transitioned from the healthcare.gov marketplace and connected more customers to the financial assistance for which they were eligible.
Because of the continued public health risks of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in line with President Joe Biden’s recent executive order, the Pennie Board of Directors unanimously approved the opening of a special enrollment period beginning Feb. 15 and running through May 15 to allow anyone impacted by COVID-19 more time to enroll in coverage.
“Pennie is first and foremost here for all of those in Pennsylvania who need health coverage. We are happy to see our customer base grow and proud to serve hundreds of thousands of individuals and families across the Commonwealth,” Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman said. “Pennie’s support does not end with open enrollment. The economic and public health implications of the pandemic have been and continue to be destabilizing, impacting the lives of so many Pennsylvanians. Anyone without health insurance will have more time to sign up through Pennie, giving those eligible access to financial assistance and comprehensive coverage, including for COVID-19 related treatment and services. Starting on Feb. 15, we encourage uninsured Pennsylvanians to visit pennie.com to explore their options and get coverage.”
Nearly 90% of Pennie customers receive financial assistance, and the savings increased this year. Average monthly premiums decreased 4% year-over-year and customers receiving Advance Premium Tax Credits (APTCs) are paying 13.5% on average less this year. The average monthly APTC for eligible customers is $515.
Through Pennie’s “no wrong door” policy, more than 44,000 households were transferred to either Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for more significant savings. In return, Pennie is currently helping more than 30,000 households who were denied Medicaid and CHIP to enroll in the best plan for them and their families through pennie.com.
Nearly 307,000 calls were handled by the Pennie call center throughout open enrollment, from Nov. 1 through Jan. 15, with an average wait time of just over two minutes. Customers were also provided free assistance when choosing a plan through Pennie’s certified brokers and assisters. More than 80,000 customers enrolled through Pennie-certified experts.
“Transitioning to a state-based marketplace and launching a reinsurance program allowed Pennsylvania to reclaim ownership of our individual health insurance market to the benefit of Commonwealth residents. Based on the choices customers made during open enrollment, the average plan cost through Pennie is 4% lower than last year and eligible Pennsylvanians are receiving $515 on average in financial assistance every month,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said. “Becoming a state-based marketplace also allows us the flexibility to provide more time for individuals to receive coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I hope any Pennsylvanian without health insurance will seek coverage to protect themselves and their families from the cost of COVID-19.”
All commercial, comprehensive health insurance plans available in the Commonwealth, including plans purchased through Pennie, cover the COVID-19 test if patients are experiencing symptoms or has had an indication of exposure; treatment for the symptoms that develop due to COVID-19; and the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine in addition to all other routine check-ups, vaccinations, and preventative treatments. For further details, visit the Pennie COVID-19 webpage at pennie.com/learn/covid19.
Anyone who experiences a qualifying life event is eligible to enroll in a plan through Pennie throughout the year. Anyone seeking insurance due to the impact of COVID-19 can shop for coverage starting Feb. 15. Pennie encourages anyone who has found themselves recently uninsured and seeking coverage, and potentially financial assistance, to go to pennie.com or to call Pennie customer care at 1-844-844-8040.
