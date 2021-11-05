Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 has announced that a project video, detailing a future Interstate 70 project at the Route 51 interchange, is now available to view online.
The video, which is just over six minutes in length, explains how the future project will improve I-70 and Route 51. Construction of this project is tentatively scheduled to start next year.
The video and other project information can be found online at www.I-70Projects.com. This website is designed to provide updates on all PennDOT I-70 projects, from the West Virginia state line east to New Stanton.
Travelers may view maps, picture and other information for projects that are in various stages of development including design, construction and those completed along I-70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties.
“We encourage the public to explore the website to view this new video for the I-70 at PA 51 interchange, and to learn more about each of our projects along the I-70 corridor, including upcoming public meetings, and events, the project development process and our overall vision for this important interstate roadway,” PennDOT District 12 Executive William Kovach said.
