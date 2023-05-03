HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced recently that in 2022, statewide traffic deaths decreased to 1,179 from 1,230 in 2021. Reportable crashes were also down in 2022, amounting to the second lowest on record since 1951.

PennDOT’s commitment to reducing traffic crashes and fatalities builds on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s promise to ensure every Pennsylvanian feels safe in their community, including on the roadways.

