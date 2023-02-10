HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, and AAA Mid-Atlantic held an event Thursday at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia to remind football fans everywhere that if you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party, make sure you plan a designated driver to get you home safely.

Only one team wins the Super Bowl, but if you drive impaired, you lose. According to PennDOT data, in 2022, there were 348 crashes statewide from 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following day. Of those, 46 crashes involved a drunk driver, resulting in one fatality.

