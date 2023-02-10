HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania DUI Association, and AAA Mid-Atlantic held an event Thursday at Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia to remind football fans everywhere that if you’re heading out to a Super Bowl party, make sure you plan a designated driver to get you home safely.
Only one team wins the Super Bowl, but if you drive impaired, you lose. According to PennDOT data, in 2022, there were 348 crashes statewide from 6 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following day. Of those, 46 crashes involved a drunk driver, resulting in one fatality.
“The Pennsylvania DUI Association would like to remind everyone to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance in a safe and responsible manner,” said Pennsylvania DUI Association Regional Program Administrator Jim French. “If you plan on drinking, please do not drive, arrange for a designated driver or an alternate form of transportation. If you are hosting a party, we ask you provide a fun and safe environment for your attendees along with options to prevent them from driving away from your party while impaired. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.”
Whether you are attending a party or going to a bar or restaurant, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
- Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use a ride service or call a taxi or sober friend to get home safely.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds unsafe driving behaviors, including impaired driving, rose from 2020 to 2021. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit – an increase of nearly 24%. According to new survey data in the AAA Foundation’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, this is a reversal in the steady declines in these dangerous driving behaviors in the three years from 2018 through 2020.
“Drinking and driving is not a game – it’s a deadly combination and a crime,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Make your winning drive sober and designate a driver before indulging in alcohol. Don’t fumble when it comes to safety. Drunk driving is 100% preventable.”
PennDOT’s media center offers social-media-sized graphics highlighting topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.
