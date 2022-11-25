PITTSBURGH – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), members of the Allegheny County Safety Partners, and local emergency responders partnered earlier this week to stress the importance of sober driving surrounding the holiday season, especially the day before Thanksgiving, also known as “Blackout Wednesday.”

Blackout Wednesday is one of the biggest drinking days of the year and kicks off the increasing trend on impaired driving crashes surrounding the holiday season. During this time, the southwest region of PennDOT and their safety partners continue to work together to deliver lifesaving messages to the public in an effort to encourage positive actions that can help reduce impaired driving on Pennsylvania roadways.

