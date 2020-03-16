The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) sent a letter last week to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security asking them to consider extending the Oct. 1 Real ID enforcement deadline.
Out of an abundance of caution and to help control the number of customers in its facilities, PennDOT suspended the issuance of Real ID driver licenses and photo ID cards at all PennDOT Driver License Centers in Montgomery, Philadelphia, Chester, Delaware, Berks, Bucks, Lancaster and Lehigh Counties until no sooner than March 28.
The significant increase of customer volume in the Driver License Centers obtaining a Real ID product potentially impacts the health and safety of both staff and customers.
Reducing in-person transactions will mitigate the potential of COVID-19 transmission.
