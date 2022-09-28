HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds Pennsylvania residents that, as part of ongoing security enhancements, PennDOT is updating the design and enhancing the security features of its driver license and identification card products, and urges residents who are renewing their products to decide if they will need a REAL ID before the federal enforcement deadline of May 3, 2023.

“PennDOT remains vigilant in taking proactive measures to mitigate fraud, such as identity theft, by updating our security features regularly,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers said.

