HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are reminding motorists to travel responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday.
“Crashes involving DUI are entirely preventable,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We are asking motorists to keep themselves, their passengers, and other motorists safe by designating a sober driver and not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”
During the 2019 Labor Day holiday enforcement period, troopers made 610 DUI arrests and investigated 45 crashes in which alcohol was a factor. According to PennDOT data, in 2019 there were 2,995 crashes resulting in 46 fatalities statewide over the holiday week beginning 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 and running through Sunday, Sept. 8. Of the total fatalities, 19 were alcohol-related and three were drug-related.
PennDOT encourages motorists to always plan ahead by either designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, PennDOT will share short video messages on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4:
- Municipal Officer Sergeant Todd Lindsay from Silver Spring Township, Cumberland County, will share his experiences as a drug recognition expert, one of approximately 225 specially trained officers who both look for impaired drivers and assist in DUI investigations when drug-impaired driving is suspected;
- Amy Bollinger, a trauma nurse at Penn State Health, will share stories of life-altering injuries she’s witnessed firsthand that were caused when someone chose to drive impaired;
- Liz Ellis will explain how her life was changed forever when she chose to drive impaired;
- Perry County Coroner Robert Ressler will share the most difficult part of his job.
The public can join the conversation on social media by using #BeSafePA and #DriveSober.
Over this holiday period, the Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of a national impaired driving enforcement and education initiative running through September 7. This effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $4.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for impaired driving enforcement.
