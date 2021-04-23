HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) have collaborated to explain the creation of and penalties for littering in a Litter Enforcement Corridor.
PennDOT, PSP and KPB recently held a series of events at the state’s Litter Enforcement Corridors in Fayette County to explain what a Litter Enforcement Corridor is, why they’re important and what the penalties are for littering in them.
Litter Enforcement Corridors have a high aesthetic or historic value worth preserving or need some additional help with litter issues. Approved segments are marked with signs to notify motorists of additional litter fines: doubled penalties for motorists caught scattering rubbish and tripled fines when it is done by a commercial business.
Litter Enforcement Corridors also offer increased safety for workers or volunteers who are picking up trash in a designated corridor.
When drivers in these areas see traffic control devices, they must yield the right of way, as in a construction work zone. For this reason, it’s important to plan a cleanup event with local or state authorities involved when possible.
For more information on establishing a Litter Enforcement Corridor, consult the Roadside Enforcement Manual on PennDOT’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.