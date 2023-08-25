PennDOT participates in the national crackdown impaired driving campaign to encourage sober driving

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 recently announced its participation in the “National Crackdown Impaired Driving Campaign” from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4 in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
PennDOT county maintenance offices strategically placed changeable message signs displaying “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” in locations that have a high number of crashes involving impaired driving.
“Our maintenance staff welcomes the opportunity to participate in sharing the message to drive sober and be responsible when traveling on our roads,” said PennDOT Assistant District Executive of Maintenance Robb Dean.
In Pennsylvania, impaired driving remains a top safety issue. An impaired driver can be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, including illegal drugs and prescription medication, or some combination of these. Impairment is impairment. While illegal drugs can be especially dangerous when combined with driving, motorists should always read their prescription drug labels and never drive if the medication indicates not to.
In 2022, there were 10,296 crashes involving an impaired driver in Pennsylvania, resulting in 452 fatalities. District 12’s region of Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties made up 691 of those crashes, resulting in 43 fatalities.
PennDOT urges motorists to never drive impaired. Even a small amount of alcohol can affect someone’s ability to drive. Always designate a sober driver or utilize public transportation or rideshare options.
“The Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind the public that no matter where your upcoming holiday celebrations take you, it is important to plan ahead for a safe way home and to never get behind the wheel impaired,” said Trooper Kalee Barnhart. “DUIs are 100% preventable.”
PennDOT District 12 safety partners at the Highway Safety Network joined in the campaign by sharing pictures of the message boards on their social media accounts.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
