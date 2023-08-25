PennDOT participates in the national crackdown impaired driving campaign to encourage sober driving

PennDOT District 12 recently announced its participation in the "National Crackdown Impaired Driving Campaign." County maintenance offices strategically placed changeable message signs displaying "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" in locations that have a high number of crashes involving impaired driving.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 12 recently announced its participation in the “National Crackdown Impaired Driving Campaign” from Aug. 16 through Sept. 4 in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

PennDOT county maintenance offices strategically placed changeable message signs displaying “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” in locations that have a high number of crashes involving impaired driving.

