MOUNT PLEASANT – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Thursday announced the department, the Pa. Turnpike Commission, and the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC) of southwestern Pennsylvania are partnering on site planning and design for the Pennsylvania Safety, Transportation and Research Track, or PennSTART — a state-of-the-art facility envisioned to benefit emergency responders, transportation technology companies, and research institutions while supporting the local economy.

“As highway safety and transportation technologies advance, our teams, first responders, students and researchers should also be learning about these tools,” Gramian said. “PennSTART will provide access to innovative technologies for testing and education.”

