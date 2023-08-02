HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful are inviting 10th- through 12th-grade students from around the state to help keep Pennsylvania clean and beautiful through the Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania program.

The program seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging and empowering young Pennsylvanians to not only keep their communities clean and beautiful but also to become ambassadors in their community for a shared vision of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Applicants should be passionate about the environment and committed to making Pennsylvania the best place to live, work and play through volunteerism and leadership.

