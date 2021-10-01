Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David Forkey announced the following tentative work plan for the week of Oct. 4.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on State Route (SR) 22 in Derry Township.
Pipe installation/drainage will take place on SR 4004 (Brown Avenue) in Hempfield Township.
Shoulder cutting will take place on SR 2013 (Slate Run Road) in Hempfield Township.
Pipe replacements will take place on SR 982 (SR 982 SH) in Mount Pleasant Township.
Bridge maintenance will take place on SR 3012 (Yukon Road) in Sewickley Township.
Sign placement/review will take on various routes in various townships.
Edge paving will take place on SR 4032 (Drennen Road) in Murrysville.
Paving/patching will take place on the following: SR 711 (Stahlstown-Ligonier Road) in Ligonier Township, SR 1015 (Hamill School Road) in Fairfield Township and SR 2039 (Stoneylonesome Road) in Cook Township.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced, and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
PENNDOT has a 24-hour toll free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.