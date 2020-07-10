Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager Thomas Boyle recently announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 13. All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather-permitting basis. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Mechanical patching will take place on Route 993.
Customer care complaints will be addressed on Route 819 in Mount Pleasant.
Bridge replacements will take place on Route 3041 (Apple Mills Road) in Sewickley Township.
Shoulder stabilizations will take place on Route 1006 (Creek Road) and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road), both in Fairfield Township.
Drainage/ditching will take place on Route 711 (Market Street Ext.) and Route 1011 (Midget Camp Road), both in Fairfield Township.
Pipe installation/drainage will take place on Route 4014 (Maple Lane) in North Huntingdon Township.
