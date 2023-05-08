UNIONTOWN – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to join them and work together to be litter-free.
Litter in the commonwealth continues to be a major problem and casts Pennsylvania in a poor light to residents, visitors, and businesses. PennDOT crews responsible for litter pickup throughout the year are also responsible for responding to winter weather emergencies, flooding, landslides, patching potholes, and other planned maintenance activities on state roadways.
“The true solution to the immense litter problem in Pennsylvania is simply for people to not litter. We will continue with education efforts and media campaigns. We plead that people make an effort to not only clean up litter, but make a commitment to not litter, and to encourage others to do the same. Everyone can do their part to keep Pennsylvania beautiful by not littering,” said District 12 Executive Bill Kovach.
Annually, PennDOT spends upwards of $14 million per year on litter control, prevention, and remediation programs on the 40,000+ miles of state-maintained highways. PennDOT District 12, which includes Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties, spent over $760,000 last year on litter cleanup efforts. Unfortunately, this takes valuable resources away from other very important efforts related to maintaining our roads and bridges.
The most common items found are cigarette butts (37%) and plastics (30%), with plastic film and beverage containers most prevalent. There are an estimated 29.3 million beverage containers alone on the roads. Motorists and pedestrians are leading sources of litter, followed by improperly secured truck loads. Pennsylvania Litter Research Study Prevention is the first step in being litter-free. Each of us can do our part in properly disposing of litter and unwanted items and encouraging others to do the same. Additionally, we invite individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses to participate in one of PennDOT’s beautification programs to reduce the cost of litter and enhance the beauty of state roadways.
- Volunteer groups who adopt highways through the Adopt-A-Highway program are valuable partners when it comes to helping remove litter in Pennsylvania. Statewide, thousands of groups perform litter pickups twice every year. To learn more about this program, please contact District 12 Adopt-a-Highway Coordinator Cristy Kasovich at ckasovich@pa.gov or 724-439-7340.
- The Sponsor a Highway program works by having a sponsor contract with a vendor to provide advertising along roadways, and in return clean the sponsored roadway a minimum of six times per year.
- Adopt and Beautify provides opportunities to local citizens and community organizations to beautify sites they select and design to enhance the beauty of the roadside, provide a positive impression, and exhibit community pride. For additional information, please contact District 12 Adopt and Beautify Roadside Specialist Michael Maurer at michaemaur@pa.gov or 724-223-4920.
- Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful empowers Pennsylvanians to keep our communities clean and beautiful. The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and PennDOT have partnered for 15 years on an annual Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign. The spring event in support of The Great American Cleanup runs through May 31 and participants are eligible for FREE work gloves, safety vests, and trash bags as supplies last. Visit Pick Up PA for more details and to register.
Thousands of Pennsylvanians volunteer in these local community projects, removing millions of pounds of trash. PennDOT greatly appreciates the help of these volunteers and organizations and the role they play in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful.
