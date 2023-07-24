PennDOT head Carroll visits flood-damaged areas of Berks, Bucks counties

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll on Friday visited flood-damaged areas of Berks and Bucks counties and discussed recovery and repair efforts with PennDOT field staff and local officials.
Shapiro administration officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Carroll, have been on the ground in Berks and Bucks counties multiple times since the flooding as the administration continues to provide ongoing support to local officials and first responders.
“We understand the devastating impacts that this flooding has had on communities in Berks and Bucks counties,” said Carroll. “Gov. Shapiro has made clear that his administration will continue to stand with the people of Berks and Bucks counties – and PennDOT is committed to ensuring that these important repairs are completed quickly so folks can get where they need to go efficiently and safely.”
After flash flooding washed away a large section of the bank of Antietam Creek, along with the foundation of a nearby building in Lower Alsace Township, Berks County, crews have been removing debris and completing restoration work along the stream bank. Additionally, diversion of the creek has been completed and permission to demolish the building has been granted, which will allow additional restoration and PennDOT’s work to replace the Carsonia Road bridge in this area to resume.
Carroll and the PennDOT team also visited Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships in Bucks County, where deadly floods have caused the closure of Taylorsville Road from Woodside Road to Mount Eyre Road as well as state Route 532 between Wrightstown Road and Dolington Road to remain closed since the flooding.
On Taylorsville Road, a diversion pipe will be installed to allow for repair of the bridge over Dyers Creek. This pipe will remain in place to help move water under the bridge. Stream bank restoration will begin next week, and the roadway will be resurfaced, and new guide rail installed. Repairs are expected to be completed within 30 days.
On Route 532, stream bank restoration and waterway debris removal in Houghs Creek is underway. Once roadway shoulders are restored, the road will be resurfaced and new guide rail installed. Route 532 is expected to reopen by the end of July.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.