PennDOT head Carroll visits flood-damaged areas of Berks, Bucks counties

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll on Friday discussed recovery and repair efforts during visits to flood-damaged areas in Berks and Bucks counties.

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll on Friday visited flood-damaged areas of Berks and Bucks counties and discussed recovery and repair efforts with PennDOT field staff and local officials.

Shapiro administration officials, including Gov. Josh Shapiro and Carroll, have been on the ground in Berks and Bucks counties multiple times since the flooding as the administration continues to provide ongoing support to local officials and first responders.

