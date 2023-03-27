HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) on Thursday released its Focus on Innovations publication, which highlights innovations recently piloted and implemented across the organization to develop more efficient processes and improve safety.

In his budget address, Gov. Josh Shapiro highlighted his commitment to ensuring Pennsylvania is a leader in innovation and using commonsense solutions to address the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvania communities. The Focus on Innovations publication builds on the governor’s commitment.

