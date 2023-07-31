Westmoreland County Maintenance Manager David M. Forkey announced the following tentative work plan for the week of July 31.
All maintenance activities are conducted on a weather permitting and operational basis.
During county maintenance work activities motorists should expect to encounter flaggers, single-lane restrictions, moving operations and detours. Motorists should drive with caution throughout all work areas and be alert for signed work zones requiring the usage of headlights.
Seal coating is scheduled for:
- Route 130 (Humphrey Road and Main Street) in Unity Township;
- Route 2006 (Bear Rocks) in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Route 2025 (Ankney Hill) in Mount Pleasant Township;
- Route 2023 (Bell Memorial Church Road, Holly Place Road, American Legion Road and Hill Churchs Road) in Mount Pleasant and Unity townships;
- Route 2033 (Bethel Church) in Unity Township;
- Route 982 in Unity Township;
- Route 2027 (Whitney Road) in Unity Township, and
- Route 3035 (Soloman Temple) in Unity Township.
Side dozing shoulder is scheduled for:
- Route 3089 (Water Street) in East Huntingdon Township.
Shoulder repairs are scheduled for:
- Route 4034 (Schaefer Road) in Upper Burrell Township.
Patching is scheduled for:
- Route 4035 (Sandy Hill Road) in Penn Township, and
- Route 4026 (Manor Road) in Penn Township.
Pipe installation is scheduled for:
- Route 119 (Crabtree Road) in Hempfield Township.
Shoulder cutting is scheduled for:
- Route 711 (Stahlstown Ligonier Road, Market Street, Market Street Extension and Ligonier Street) in Ligonier and Fairfield townships.
Slide repair is scheduled for:
- Route 4027 (Paintertown Road) in Penn Township.
Bridge repair is scheduled for:
- Route 2037 (Four Mile Run Road) in Cook Township.
Mechanized/edge paving is scheduled for:
- Route 2006 (Dillon Road) in Mount Pleasant Township.
Brooming is scheduled for:
- Various routes in Pleasant Unity and Mount Pleasant townships.
Side dozing is scheduled for:
- Various routes in Pleasant Unity and Mount Pleasant townships.
Sign replacement/review detours are scheduled for:
- Various routes.
Sealcoat signs are scheduled for:
- Various routes.
Litter crews will be picking litter on various routes throughout the county as weather and other activities permit.
Signs will be updated, downed signs will be replaced and work orders will be addressed on various state routes throughout the county.
PennDOT has a toll-free number for residents to call to report any road maintenance concern. This number can also be utilized to report locations of dead deer on state highways. The number is 1-800-FIX ROAD (1-800-349-7623).
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1 or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
