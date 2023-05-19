HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation (PennDOT) and Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), along with York County officials, held an event Wednesday to encourage safe behaviors for bicyclists and drivers as part of National Bicycle Safety Month and Bike to Work Week, which runs through May 21.

“Safety is a shared responsibility and even one fatality is one too many,” said PennDOT Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Coordinator Trish Meek. “Bicyclists on our roadways have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles, but unfortunately, they are more vulnerable on the road. Both motorists and bicyclists must look out for each other and work together to reduce crashes and fatalities.”

