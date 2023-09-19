HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 39 locations were replaced with 42 roundabouts.

“PennDOT is continuing its work to identify and implement innovations and best practices across Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “I’m proud to see that the data on roundabouts remains consistent on saving lives and reducing crash severity.”

