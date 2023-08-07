HARRISBURG – Less than three weeks after significant flooding in Bucks County, all four state roadway sections that were closed due to severe weather and flash flooding July 15, are reopened ahead of schedule.
The roadways reopened following various cleanup and repair activities:
- Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Woodside Road in Lower Makefield Township reopened following extensive roadway and bridge repair;
- Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) between Dolington Road and Wrightstown Road in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, reopened following flood damage repair;
- Taylorsville Road between Mount Eyre Road and Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) in Upper Makefield Township reopened following cleanup and roadway repair, and
- Route 32 (River Road) between Woodside Road and Taylorsville Road in Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships reopened following cleanup and roadway repair.
The Shapiro administration continues to support Pennsylvania communities impacted by recent flooding and has actively worked with local partners and first responders to keep people safe, provide critical resources and help communities recover.
In just six months in office, the Shapiro administration completed 74 bridge projects and improved nearly 1,200 miles of roadway. PennDOT will continue to take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen the commonwealth’s infrastructure safely and efficiently.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
