HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced that the application period for grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) is now open.
“Pennsylvania’s rail freight network keeps goods moving and supports the economy,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These investments support the business community and keep rail lines safe.”
Pennsylvania ranks first in the country in the number of operating railroads with 65, and ranks near the top in total track mileage, with more than 5,600 miles. During the 2022 grant period, PennDOT awarded $26 million for 24 rail freight projects.
PennDOT manages two grant programs: RTAP, a capital budget grant program funded with bonds, and RFAP, which is funded through the Multimodal Fund created by Act 89. Both programs provide financial assistance for investment in rail freight infrastructure, with the intent of preserving essential rail freight service and stimulating economic growth through new or expanded rail freight service.
Applications will be available on the application website now through 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.
Program information can be found on the PennDOT website and application questions should be directed to Harrison Warren at hwarren@pa.gov or 717-736-7150 and Steve Panko at stepanko@pa.gov or 717-787-1202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.