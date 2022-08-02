HARRISBURG – PennDOT last week implemented an idea first proposed by state Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) to bring the disability parking placard renewal process into the 21st century.

In June, the House passed Silvis’ House Bill 2337, which would require PennDOT to allow for an online renewal application process for disability placards. The bill has been in the Senate Transportation Committee since.

