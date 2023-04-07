HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced earlier this week that it is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector through April 30.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects, infrastructure and services. During this period, the private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation and ports. Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

