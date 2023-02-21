UNIONTOWN – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is currently accepting applications for its summer seasonal programs that run from April through October. There are opportunities for college students, CDL operators, highway maintenance workers, and semi-skilled laborers in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
PennDOT offers many opportunities for those interested in temporary employment. Joining their team as a temporary employee has the potential for permanent employment with PennDOT.
124 college internship opportunities available:
- Engineering scientific and technical intern for college engineering students;
- Engineering scientific and technical intern for college non-engineering students, and
- DOT summer student employee.
46 summer employment opportunities available:
- Transportation equipment operator A (CDL required);
- Highway maintenance worker, and
- Semi-skilled labor
Permanent CDL operators, mechanics and maintenance repairmen positions are also available. Please visit their website to learn more.
Questions regarding positions or the application process can be directed to Mary Machesky at 724-439-7353 or mmachesky@pa.gov.
