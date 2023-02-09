Penn State Extension is hosting a Crops Day Feb. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oakhurst Grille and Event Center in Somerset County.
This meeting is for farmers, field and forage crop producers, pesticide applicators, crop consultants, conservation employees and more.
There will be an opportunity to meet with university specialists and local business sponsors. This meeting includes many opportunities to earn credits including a 2+2 for pesticide licenses, CCA CEUs and also 1.0 PDA nutrient management and manure hauler/broker credits.
Come out to learn more about what’s new in:
- Nutrient and manure utilization;
- Cover crops and rotations;
- Forage pests and IPM;
- Soybean defoliation, scouting and research;
- Tar spot update, and
- Pesticide safety
If you are interested in sponsoring the event, use the same web link and check out “sponsorship opportunities.”
For any other questions regarding this Crops Day or any agronomic questions, contact Leanna Duppstadt at lms5900@psu.edu or 814-483-7156.
