HARRISBURG – All school employees in Pennsylvania will receive three hours of safety and security training every year – at no charge to their schools – through a new training program grant approved earlier this week by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee.

“Every parent in America knows the fear of sending their children to school and worrying whether they might not come home at the end of the day,” said PCCD Chairman Lt. Gov. Austin Davis. “The horrors of Sandy Hook, of Uvalde, of Nashville, of Roxborough High School, of Westinghouse Academy and countless other communities are what keep parents up at night. We cannot harden our hearts to the violence that is plaguing our schools and our communities.

