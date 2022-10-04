HARRISBURG – Karl Blischke, executive director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA), on Monday announced the launch of the Academy for Creative Aging, a free, digital platform that offers a certificate of completion for teaching artists and on-demand video lessons for older adults.

Research indicates that working with artists and engaging in creative activities can decrease feelings of loneliness and isolation in older adults. The Academy for Creative Aging, which was developed by a team of industry experts, prepares teaching artists to better understand and support the unique needs of the aging brain. Custom curriculum outlines research in the field and evidenced-based strategies through interactive modules.

