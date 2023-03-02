HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the next installment in its Paths to PennDOT workshop series will be held March 22 in Uniontown.

Paths to PennDOT is designed to connect small, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) with potential contracting opportunities at the department.

