HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday that the next installment in its Paths to PennDOT workshop series will be held March 22 in Uniontown.
Paths to PennDOT is designed to connect small, minority, women-owned and disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) with potential contracting opportunities at the department.
The workshop will be held March 22 at the Ramada by Wyndham at 700 W. Main St., Uniontown. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., and the workshop will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration is free.
The conference is open to DBE firms, primes, contractors and industry leaders, and will cover such topics as DBE certification, the PennDOT pre-qualification process, branding strategies, and a panel discussion on best practices from current DBE’s, among other sessions.
Additionally, firms can learn how to participate in PennDOT’s Mentor-Protégé program, which connects DBEs with prime contractors to gain and expand experience in the industry.
To learn more about Paths to PennDOT or to register, visit PennDOT’s website. Pre-registration closes March 17.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties at PennDOT District 12.
Information about infrastructure in District 12, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 12 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.