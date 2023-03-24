DARLINGTON TWP. – The Shapiro administration recently announced plans to maintain a long-term, physical presence in Darlington Township, Beaver County, to continue assisting residents impacted by the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Staff from the Pennsylvania Departments of Agriculture, Environmental Protection (DEP) and Health (DOH) were onsite earlier this week at the Darlington Township Building, 3590 Darlington Road, Darlington, PA 16115, every Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. to meet with residents. Additional staff will be available via video conferencing during that time, as well. In addition, state agencies are working with township staff to ensure they can help residents access state resources related to the derailment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.