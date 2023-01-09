HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reminds drivers that a toll increase approved last year took effect across the highway system Jan. 8 at 12:01 a.m.

The commission approved a 5% increase for E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers Aug. 2, 2022. E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates, saving nearly 60% versus Toll By Plate. To check toll rates for travel on the PA Turnpike, visit https://www.paturnpike.com/toll-calculator.

