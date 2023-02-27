HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities announced that it has joined 53 other jurisdictions and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a $45 million settlement with Nexo Capital Inc. (Nexo).

Over the past year, several state securities regulators, as members of the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), found that Nexo violated securities registration provisions through its sale of the Nexo Earned Interest Product. As part of the settlement, Nexo will pay Pennsylvania a fine of $424,528.30 and will cease offering and selling the Earned Interest Product or accepting further investments in it until such activities are compliant with applicable state and federal securities laws.

