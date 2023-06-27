HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro on Monday announced the commonwealth will receive more than $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, high-speed internet.

The funding is coming to Pennsylvania through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program and is part of President Joe Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative.

