HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) recently announced that two members of PA Task Force 1 will deploy to Maui, Hawaii, as part of a 28-member Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Incident Support Team (IST).
“Pennsylvania is exceptionally proud to have these two task force members deploying to play a part in assisting with coordinated recovery efforts in Hawaii,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “I want to wish these responders a safe deployment and a speedy return to their loved ones in Pennsylvania, and we extend our gratitude to the families and employers supporting them throughout their deployments. We are keeping the families of those who lost loved ones and everyone affected in our thoughts and prayers during this devastating time.”
