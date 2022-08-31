Citing continued challenges facing dairy farmers across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Grange asked the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board (PMMB) to extend the $1 over-order premium placed on fluid milk produced, processed and sold within the state.
The Grange made this request at a public hearing held Aug. 30 in Harrisburg and asked not only to preserve the over-order premium to help those it could, but also to bring everyone to the table to work on a more uniform solution.
Matt Espenshade, a seventh-generation dairy farmer from Lancaster County, testified first on behalf of the Pennsylvania State Grange. His family milks 75 cows with a 20,600-pound herd average and are members of Mount Joy Farmers’ Cooperative. Approximately 30-35% of the milk produced by the cooperative qualifies for the over-order premium. Mount Joy Farmers’ Cooperative is affiliated with Dairy Farmers of America (DFA).
During his testimony, Espenshade shared that the lingering effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic continue to impact profit margins.
“During these hearings in the past, much of the testimony presented before this board revolved around income over feed costs. Obviously, this is a critical metric as feed is one of, if not the greatest, daily expense in dairy production. However, I believe we need to note that the supply chain issues, record inflation rates, and price increases that have impeded daily life for Americans have hit Pennsylvania’s dairy sector very hard.”
Espenshade shared examples of dramatic increases in feed costs, planting, utility and animal care expenses over the past year. These situations, which would be challenging in a normal year, are exacerbated by emergency production caps placed on farmers by their cooperatives, and steep price deductions on excess milk produced over their base limits.
Also testifying on behalf of the Pennsylvania State Grange was Douglas Sattazahn, owner of Zahncroft Dairy, LLC in Berks County. Sattazahn is a member of Marion Grange No. 1853. Sattazahn’s milk is sold to Clover Farms Dairy Company in Reading, the largest independently owned milk processor in Pennsylvania, which sources milk from over 150 farms in the state.
“COVID-19 brought to light the precarious position of independent dairies. In April of 2020 we dumped over 40,000 pounds of milk when Clover’s storage capacity was reached as store demand virtually came to a halt. Fortunately, the plant did not have to shut down for an extended period. But this experience pointed out how demand disruptions can affect the independent producer who cannot rely on the protections afforded by a cooperative.”
Furthermore, during his testimony Sattazahn hoped to illustrate the over-order premium’s benefit to the operation of a young producer that chose to make an investment in Pennsylvania and stated that he hoped the board will choose to continue that investment in these producers.
The Pennsylvania State Grange testimony concluded with a reminder that all parties represented at the hearing wanted the same thing, “that Pennsylvania milk be the first choice served on Pennsylvania dinner tables.”
In addition to its support of the over-order premium, the Pennsylvania State Grange is seeking an amendment to the Pennsylvania Tax Code to establish a dairy farmer tax credit. This production-based tax credit would be triggered by predetermined statewide average profit margins and metrics. The credit would act as an additional safety net when either milk prices paid to farmers fall or costs of production rise relative to one another.
The Pennsylvania State Grange will continue to foster productive conversations because, while it feels there will never be a perfect solution, it believes there can be a better program. The Grange also believes that communication on this issue with stakeholders is imperative. The work of the Dairy Future Commission needs to be in the forefront of these conversations.
The Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board is expected to announce their decision regarding the over-order premium in the coming weeks. The current order expires at midnight, Sept. 30.
The Pennsylvania State Grange was founded in 1873 to be an advocate for PA farmers, families, and the communities in rural Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.