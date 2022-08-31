Citing continued challenges facing dairy farmers across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Grange asked the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board (PMMB) to extend the $1 over-order premium placed on fluid milk produced, processed and sold within the state.

The Grange made this request at a public hearing held Aug. 30 in Harrisburg and asked not only to preserve the over-order premium to help those it could, but also to bring everyone to the table to work on a more uniform solution.

