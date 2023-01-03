HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf last week announced the commonwealth is sending snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, New York, to support local emergency personnel in clearing snow after a deadly storm dumped more than four feet of snow in the region.

“The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we’re happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help.”

