LANSDALE – From May 6-13, private contractors throughout Pennsylvania will be hosting school bus driver recruitment events across the commonwealth.
These events are designed to offer employment opportunities across Pennsylvania and educate the public about the many benefits of becoming a school bus driver. Events range from test drive events, family fun days, community events and more. Attendance at these events are free to the public. To learn more about these hiring events or to find one in your area, you can go to https://schoolbushero.com/hiring-events.
Every day, students across the commonwealth start and end their school day with a school bus driver. Drivers are often staples of the community, taking part in local sporting events, attending PTA meetings, and, most oftentimes, have a child or grandchild in the school district. Drivers commonly take an active role in their community through community service, local sporting events and various other organizations.
Due to the pandemic, Pennsylvania is faced with an extreme shortage of drivers. With this shortage, students are sometimes forced to wake up earlier or be on longer routes which could cause students to be late for school.
Shawn McGlinchey, PSBA president, said hopes community members across Pennsylvania will consider attending one of these hiring events.
“PSBA’s recruitment week is a great opportunity for individuals considering becoming a school bus driver to get behind the wheel of a school bus and learn more about the benefits of this career path,” he said. “They will also get to meet current employees who can share personal experiences about the profession.”
Independent school bus contractors are ready to get drivers in the seat of these community school buses. Drivers are in high demand and there are many opportunities to get behind the wheel.
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association was founded in 1980 and consists of approximately 300 school transportation contractors and industry partners who have come together to be a strong voice for school transportation safety and the school transportation contracting industry. Its mission is to provide programs, education, and services to promote and foster the highest degree of safety in the transportation of school children and strengthen the quality of student transportation through professional management. PSBA works with many Pennsylvania organizations and government agencies to advance the mission and accomplish the goals of the membership. They believe that gaining the respect and confidence of the students, parents, school administration, and members of the community provide the incentive to accomplish and maintain the highest degree of ethical conduct.
