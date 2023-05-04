LANSDALE – From May 6-13, private contractors throughout Pennsylvania will be hosting school bus driver recruitment events across the commonwealth.

These events are designed to offer employment opportunities across Pennsylvania and educate the public about the many benefits of becoming a school bus driver. Events range from test drive events, family fun days, community events and more. Attendance at these events are free to the public. To learn more about these hiring events or to find one in your area, you can go to https://schoolbushero.com/hiring-events.

