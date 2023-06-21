HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Tuesday released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2023.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4% in May, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 3.7%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 1,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 9,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 9,000.
Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 7,900 over the month to a new record high of 6,122,500 in May. This was the fifth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from April in nine of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in professional and business services (+3,700), which rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 151,500 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education and health services (+47,800) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov or by following L&I on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
