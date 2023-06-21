HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Tuesday released its preliminary employment situation report for May 2023.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4% in May, the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate rose three-tenths of a percentage point from April to 3.7%. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was three-tenths of a percentage point below its May 2022 level, and the national rate was up one-tenth of a point over the year.

