HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently released its preliminary employment situation report for April 2023.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.1% in April, matching the lowest rate on record (back to January 1976). The U.S. unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from March to 3.4%.
The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was two-tenths of a percentage point below its April 2022 level, and the national rate was also down 0.2 percentage points over the year.
Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 4,000 over the month. Resident employment rose by 13,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 8,000.
Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 11,000 over the month to a new record high of 6,117,100 in April. This was the fourth month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level. Jobs increased from March in seven of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest gain in education and health services (+8,400). Professional and business services rose to a record high level.
Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 156,300 with gains in all 11 supersectors. Education and health services (+55,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among supersectors.
