The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,088 additional positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday, bringing the statewide case total since the pandemic began to 1,223,390.
According to the health department, there are 462 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Thursday. Of that number, 87 patients are in intensive care.
As Thursday, there were four new deaths added to the state registry and 27,842 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since last spring.
According to state data, Westmoreland County case totals have been in the double digits over the past two-plus weeks, including 24 new cases reported Wednesday. All told, this week’s report added 94 new cases over the past seven days, with an average of 13 per day.
Since the pandemic, the county has recorded 23,284 confirmed cases and 781 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In terms of vaccinations, the state has administered 11.59 million shots, including more than 5.6 million full and 5.8 partial vaccinations.
In Westmoreland County, nearly 158,000 residents are fully vaccinated.
State health officials at a news conference Thursday reported that close to all coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths in Pennsylvania are among the unvaccinated.
Acting State Secretary of Health Alison Bean noted that 97% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated while 99% of deaths are unvaccinated people.
“At this stage, these deaths are preventable,” she said.
In an effort to help increase full vaccination totals, the state health department will unveil a text messaging campaign next week pressing those who have gotten their first shot to get their second shot.
State officials said more than 254,800 text messages — Beam noted that the message will be short and only a single text — will be sent to individuals who received their first vaccination between Dec. 14 and May 14 and did not receive a second shot.
“There is no excuse, and there is no time to lose,” she said.
